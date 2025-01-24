Mijas undertook 1,600 actions in 2024 to keep parks and gardens looking in best possible condition

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 24 January 2025, 15:31 Compartir

The parks and gardens department of Mijas town hall carried out more than 1,600 actions throughout the municipality during 2024, which included maintenance, tree pruning and shrub planting, and the renovation of children's play areas.

Head of the department Daniel Gómez said he was “very satisfied with the results obtained”. “The area of parks and gardens always works for the good of the local community and visitors so that they find the municipality in the best possible condition," he said.

With regard to the municipal trees, 540 actions have been carried out, including pruning, a work that “is essential and crucial to guarantee and preserve the health of the specimens”. “It is also necessary for the safety and protection of pedestrians, since the probability of falling branches is avoided and at the same time the areas where they are found are tidied up to look more respectable,” Goméz added.

Maintenance work was also carried out in the children's areas, including the cleaning and repair of apparatus to prioritise the well-being of the youngsters.

The councillor highlighted the phytosanitary treatments applied to prevent processionary caterpillars and the red palm weevil, among others; and the measures used to save water and thus alleviate the effects of the drought, emphasising the town hall’s commitment to xeriscaping.

To this end, plants with low water needs and sustainable and recycled ornamental elements were used, “thus rationalising the use of water as much as possible and beautifying the municipality”. Among the new spaces with this type of gardening are the roundabout at the entrance to Mijas Pueblo and those located next to CEIP El Olmo.