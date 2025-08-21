Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas councillor for social services, Mari Francis Alarcón. SUR
Social care

Mijas town hall responds to union’s criticism regarding new home help service contract

The CCOO claimed the tendering process for the new contract was “reckless”, but the council said the accusation is “incomprehensible”, because the “public sector contracts law has been scrupulously followed”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 21 August 2025, 19:55

The Mijas councillor for social services, Mari Francis Alarcón, has responded to criticisms from the CCOO union regarding the new contract for the home help service (SAD) in the municipality.

The councillor hit back at the union’s accusations of a “reckless” tendering process by saying: “We are talking about a transparent procedure that complies with the law, which began in January as required by regulations. It cannot in any way be called a reckless tender when the public sector contracts law has been scrupulously followed. Our priority is clear: to protect the labour rights of SAD professionals and to provide the best possible care for the most vulnerable people in Mijas. This contract ensures both."

Alarcón explained that the approved specifications include an increase in staffing, more hours of care, job stability and a more rigorous monitoring system, which represents “a step forward compared to the previous situation.”

“It is incomprehensible to question a company that has not yet started working in our municipality. The new contract not only guarantees the continuity of the service, but also introduces substantial improvements for both the staff and the service users,” she said

Finally, Alarcón reiterated the council’s willingness to maintain open and constructive dialogue with trade unions. “We are here to contribute and improve together, not to generate unfounded alarm before the new company begins its work.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar Airport suffers flight disruption after water main burst floods passenger terminal building
  2. 2 Month-on-month increase in social security registrations in Torremolinos in July
  3. 3 Benalmádena announces second phase of road resurfacing plan
  4. 4 Project announced to provide Torremolinos with third municipal sports centre
  5. 5 Jon Rahm produces masterclass to retain LIV Golf crown in Indianapolis
  6. 6 Rotary Club announces croquet tournament in aid of Spanish cancer association

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas town hall responds to union’s criticism regarding new home help service contract

Mijas town hall responds to union’s criticism regarding new home help service contract