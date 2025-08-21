Mijas town hall responds to union’s criticism regarding new home help service contract

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 21 August 2025, 19:55 Share

The Mijas councillor for social services, Mari Francis Alarcón, has responded to criticisms from the CCOO union regarding the new contract for the home help service (SAD) in the municipality.

The councillor hit back at the union’s accusations of a “reckless” tendering process by saying: “We are talking about a transparent procedure that complies with the law, which began in January as required by regulations. It cannot in any way be called a reckless tender when the public sector contracts law has been scrupulously followed. Our priority is clear: to protect the labour rights of SAD professionals and to provide the best possible care for the most vulnerable people in Mijas. This contract ensures both."

Alarcón explained that the approved specifications include an increase in staffing, more hours of care, job stability and a more rigorous monitoring system, which represents “a step forward compared to the previous situation.”

“It is incomprehensible to question a company that has not yet started working in our municipality. The new contract not only guarantees the continuity of the service, but also introduces substantial improvements for both the staff and the service users,” she said

Finally, Alarcón reiterated the council’s willingness to maintain open and constructive dialogue with trade unions. “We are here to contribute and improve together, not to generate unfounded alarm before the new company begins its work.”