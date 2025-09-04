Mijas town hall invests 900,000 euros in road remodelling project in Las Lagunas

Tony Bryant Thursday, 4 September 2025, 18:18 Share

Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, has announced that the comprehensive reformation of Calle Río Darro is in its final phase, as work is now focused on ornamental details. This road, located in Las Lagunas, has been fully remodelled with an investment of almost 900,000 euros.

Specifically, the project has included the construction of a new roundabout at the entrance of the road to improve vehicle flow at the access road to the Parque Mijas shopping centre car park.

The water supply and drainage networks have also been replaced, and new conduits for telephone and electricity lines have been installed in preparation for future burial of overhead cables at crossings. New LED lighting has also been fitted to reduce consumption and emissions, making the system more efficient.

In addition, the pavement and road surface have been renewed, while new vertical and horizontal signage and street furniture have been installed. The one hundred parking spaces in the area remain, and underground rubbish containers have been installed to improve the area’s appearance.

“Given the number of visitors at this time of year, we decided to open it to traffic now. Not a single parking space has been lost in this area, and new trees have also been planted. Local residents are pleased with the outcome,” the mayor said.