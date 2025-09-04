Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new roundabout was installed to improve traffic flow
Infrastructure

Mijas town hall invests 900,000 euros in road remodelling project in Las Lagunas

The town’s mayor said that work on Calle Río Darro, which is now open to traffic, is in its final phase, as work is now focused on ornamental details

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 4 September 2025, 18:18

Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, has announced that the comprehensive reformation of Calle Río Darro is in its final phase, as work is now focused on ornamental details. This road, located in Las Lagunas, has been fully remodelled with an investment of almost 900,000 euros.

Specifically, the project has included the construction of a new roundabout at the entrance of the road to improve vehicle flow at the access road to the Parque Mijas shopping centre car park.

The water supply and drainage networks have also been replaced, and new conduits for telephone and electricity lines have been installed in preparation for future burial of overhead cables at crossings. New LED lighting has also been fitted to reduce consumption and emissions, making the system more efficient.

In addition, the pavement and road surface have been renewed, while new vertical and horizontal signage and street furniture have been installed. The one hundred parking spaces in the area remain, and underground rubbish containers have been installed to improve the area’s appearance.

“Given the number of visitors at this time of year, we decided to open it to traffic now. Not a single parking space has been lost in this area, and new trees have also been planted. Local residents are pleased with the outcome,” the mayor said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to be improved
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town to install more CCTV cameras
  5. 5 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  6. 6 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  7. 7 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  8. 8 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems
  9. 9 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter
  10. 10 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas town hall invests 900,000 euros in road remodelling project in Las Lagunas

Mijas town hall invests 900,000 euros in road remodelling project in Las Lagunas