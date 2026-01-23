Mijas town hall highlights ‘the clear need’ to strengthen security after recent acts of vandalism The council stated that these incidents constitute anti-social behaviour that damages public property and undermines community harmony

Tony Bryant Friday, 23 January 2026, 12:32 Share

Mijas town hall has announced that recent acts of vandalism in Cuesta de la Villa in the Pueblo has highlighted “the clear need” to strengthen security within the municipality.

During Monday night, several plant pots were removed from walls and thrown to the ground, leaving rubble and soil scattered all over the street, and large planters were overturned, in some cases obstructing public areas. The council said these incidents represent unsocial behaviour that damages shared public property and negatively affects neighbourhood coexistence.

In order to prevent similar situations, improve public safety, facilitate traffic and capacity control and assist in identifying those responsible, the local authority will implement a comprehensive video surveillance system. This project had already been planned and now gains greater relevance in light of recent events.

Mijas council said it remains “committed to improving safety, protecting public assets and enhancing the quality of life for all residents”. Mayor Ana Mata said that the project will involve an investment of more than 2.6 million euros and will include the installation of 150 cameras distributed throughout the entire municipal area, becoming a key tool for the protection of residents and public spaces.