Mijas town hall and Malaga provincial council promote new AI employability initiative

The tourist department of Mijas town hall and Malaga provincial council have joined forces to promote a new training initiative focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The aim is to use it as a tool to improve employability and strengthen the municipality’s global competitiveness as a tourist destination.

An event under the banner of ‘boost your employability with artificial intelligence’ will take place at the employment promotion offices (Las Lagunas) on Friday 23 January. This initiative, held from 9am until 1.15pm, is aimed at unemployed people, employees and entrepreneurs from the Western Costa del Sol.

Mijas council said that although the focus is “cross-cutting and not exclusively centred on the tourism sector”, it is important to highlight that improving professional skills, adapting to technological change and strengthening human capital have a direct impact on service quality, business innovation and Mijas’s image as a competitive destination.

“Employment and training are fundamental pillars of quality tourism. A municipality with well-prepared professionals, more innovative businesses and workers capable of adapting to new technological tools is a stronger and more attractive municipality,” explained Mijas tourism councillor Francisco Jerez.

Five thematic blocks and a practical workshop

During the event, five thematic blocks will be addressed, focusing on emerging jobs, employment opportunities in the Western Costa del Sol and the practical use of artificial intelligence applied to job searching and professional development. In addition, participants will explore how to make the most of platforms such as LinkedIn as a strategic tool in today’s labour market.

The session will conclude with a practical workshop in which each participant will design their own personal employability strategy. Attendees are therefore advised to bring a tablet or laptop.

“Investing in artificial intelligence from a practical and accessible perspective not only improves the employment opportunities of our residents, but also raises the overall standard of Mijas’s economic fabric, something that ultimately has a direct impact on the experience of our visitors and the destination’s reputation,” Jerez added.

Those interested can register via the following link: Registration