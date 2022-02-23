Mijas town hall offers aid to two local charities The Cudeca Foundation and the association for relatives of Alzheimer’s patients, AFAM, received a total of 100,000 euros of funding from Mijas council

Mayor of Mijas and the councillor for Social Services during the meeting with AFAM. / SUR

Mijas town hall has held meetings with two local charities which provide services in the municipality that have benefited from the council’s subsidy plan for 2021.

Last week, Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the councillor for Social Services, Hipólito Zapico, met with members of Cudeca, and AFAM (association for relatives of Alzheimer’s patients), two charities that provide services to more than 100 residents of the town.

Cudeca received 40,000 euros from the scheme to help towards the cost of palliative care the association provides for more than 90 residents in Mijas, which, as the mayor pointed out, “is not available from the public health service or other entities”.

Cudeca’s medical director, Marisa Martín stressed the importance of the grant, saying, “Mijas is the municipality that most supports the work of Cudeca at an economic level, but they also support us by being present in everything we do”.

The AFAM association, which cares for around 25 people, received 60,000 euros of aid.

“This collective gives families of dementia patients respite through its day care centre. As with Cudeca, we have discussed the possibility of new projects for 2022,” the mayor said.

The mayor explained that one of these projects will be workshops designed to train young volunteers to work in the AFAM day centre, which has seen requests for its services “quadrupled” over the past year.