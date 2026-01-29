Mijas to 'take over' 96 private urbanisations in ‘historic’ move for 30,000 residents Mayor of Costa del Sol town vows to end decades of tax inequality and decaying infrastructure as the town hall begins the legal process to assume control of roads and services

José Carlos García Mijas Thursday, 29 January 2026, 13:17 Share

Mijas town hall has launched a "historic" legal bid to take over the management of 96 private housing estates, a move set to transform the lives of more than 30,000 residents.

The local administration has finally triggered the procedure to assume full responsibility for decades-old residential developments that have long been left in a state of legal and administrative limbo.

Under a newly proposed municipal ordinance, the town hall will take control of roads, street lighting, sewage networks, and green areas that were previously the financial burden of homeowners.

Mayor Ana Mata described the step as a vital move to "normalise the situation once and for all," ending years of progressive deterioration that has compromised the safety, health, and cleanliness of these established neighbourhoods.

The formula used to take over the residential developments will be a municipal ordinance which has been created under the Andalusian law for the promotion of territorial sustainability (LISTA). The local authority wants to have this definitively approved before the end of the year.

On Monday, the council launched the procedure by publishing the opening of a public consultation, which will be open until 16 February - a step that mayor Ana Mata described as "historic".

"The situation generates legal, administrative and economic uncertainty and a progressive deterioration of the infrastructures, affecting safety, health and cleanliness"

Until now, the council had only covered the cost of lighting thanks to a decision made in 2015.

All other costs have been borne by the homeowners of the residential developments, creating a “tax inequality,” since they do not receive the same services that the rest of the residents of Mijas enjoy through payment of the property tax (IBI).

The town hall is preparing to "normalise the situation once and for all" and put an end to "legal, administrative and economic insecurity".

Mata stressed that this "lack of clarity" regarding the estates has caused "a progressive deterioration" of the infrastructure, which affects safety, health and cleanliness. It also generates "situations of risk" from the point of view of health, the environment and road safety. "It is a historic step that should have been taken much earlier," she said.

"Lack of interest"

The legal situation in which the 96 developments find themselves is, as the councillor for this area, Juan Carlos Cuevas, explained, a question of "lack of interest".

First, from the developers, for whom it was quicker and cheaper not to have to meet the legal requirements necessary for the council to take over the development once the work was completed. And then, from the town hall, which “has shown no interest” in doing so.

"We cannot make distinctions between citizens who are not different; a street open to the public has to be maintained with public money"

When these housing developments were built, they were residential areas isolated from the urban centres of Mijas, and their owners were mostly foreigners who used them as second homes. “Today they are no longer what they used to be; they are established neighbourhoods and are even integrated into the urban fabric where families now live,” Cuevas added.

The ordinance will therefore serve to put an end to "decades of patchwork" and provide "a fair solution for everyone". Councillor Mario Bravo said, "We cannot make distinctions between citizens who are not different; a street open to the public must be maintained with public money."