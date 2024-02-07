Mijas students encouraged to take advantage of youth exchange programme

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 11:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall, in collaboration with the Asociación Intercambia, has held an informative talk with the students of IES Vega de Mijas to inform them of a youth exchange programme that allows young people to participate in various training projects in different EU countries. The talk, in which almost 100 students participated, was aimed at young people from 16 years of age.

The exchanges offer youngsters the opportunity to acquire knowledge outside of the formal education system to develop new skills, while also making them aware of social issues by learning about other cultures.

The projects offered deal with topics ranging from the environment, history and culture, as well as social problems such as bullying and cyberbullying.

Youth councillor María Francisca Alarcón encouraged young people to participate in the initiative, “since it is a different and extremely motivating way to acquire life experience and to know first-hand other social realities”.

The initiatives take place throughout the year with an average of two exchanges per month with a duration of between seven and ten days.

Depending on the project and location chosen, a minimum knowledge of the language is advised, although it is generally not necessary to have qualifications in languages to participate.