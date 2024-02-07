Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Youth councillor María Francisca Alarcón. SUR
Mijas students encouraged to take advantage of youth exchange programme
Education

Mijas students encouraged to take advantage of youth exchange programme

Students were given a talk to inform them of a programme that allows young people to participate in various training projects in different EU countries

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 11:14

Compartir

Mijas town hall, in collaboration with the Asociación Intercambia, has held an informative talk with the students of IES Vega de Mijas to inform them of a youth exchange programme that allows young people to participate in various training projects in different EU countries. The talk, in which almost 100 students participated, was aimed at young people from 16 years of age.

The exchanges offer youngsters the opportunity to acquire knowledge outside of the formal education system to develop new skills, while also making them aware of social issues by learning about other cultures.

The projects offered deal with topics ranging from the environment, history and culture, as well as social problems such as bullying and cyberbullying.

Youth councillor María Francisca Alarcón encouraged young people to participate in the initiative, “since it is a different and extremely motivating way to acquire life experience and to know first-hand other social realities”.

The initiatives take place throughout the year with an average of two exchanges per month with a duration of between seven and ten days.

Depending on the project and location chosen, a minimum knowledge of the language is advised, although it is generally not necessary to have qualifications in languages to participate.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  2. 2 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  3. 3 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  4. 4 Bodies of three missing people are found after five-storey building collapse in Barcelona
  5. 5 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  6. 6 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  7. 7 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
  8. 8 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea
  9. 9 Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
  10. 10 Karaoke, bubble tea and traditional snacks: Japanese-themed leisure centre is coming to Malaga, the first in Spain

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad