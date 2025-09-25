Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 25 September 2025, 14:17 Share

Hundreds of people headed to Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo on Tuesday to enjoy the activities organised to mark Día Mundial del Turismo (27 September), an event organised by the town hall to honour “all the visitors and tourists who choose our town as their destination”. Visitors enjoyed a flamenco performance and a free paella in the square, which was decorated with flags from different countries.

“Tourist day is a tribute to our visitors. It is our way of thanking them and showing them the best of our culture, our traditions and our hospitality,” tourism councillor Francisco Jerez explained.

Jerez pointed out that the event had attracted “tourists from all over the world who are enjoying flamenco and our gastronomy”. The councillor added that events such as this “help to strengthen the international image of Mijas and to consolidate its appeal as a destination 365 days a year”.

“This is the best proof that Mijas continues to be a benchmark tourist destination on the Costa del Sol, capable of offering authentic and memorable experiences,” he said.