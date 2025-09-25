Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Visitors and locals enjoyed a flamenco show and free paella. SUR
World Tourism Day 2025

Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities

Held in the Pueblo to mark Día Mundial del Turismo, the initiative organised by the town hall was to honour “all the visitors and tourists who choose our town as their destination”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 14:17

Hundreds of people headed to Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo on Tuesday to enjoy the activities organised to mark Día Mundial del Turismo (27 September), an event organised by the town hall to honour “all the visitors and tourists who choose our town as their destination”. Visitors enjoyed a flamenco performance and a free paella in the square, which was decorated with flags from different countries.

“Tourist day is a tribute to our visitors. It is our way of thanking them and showing them the best of our culture, our traditions and our hospitality,” tourism councillor Francisco Jerez explained.

Jerez pointed out that the event had attracted “tourists from all over the world who are enjoying flamenco and our gastronomy”. The councillor added that events such as this “help to strengthen the international image of Mijas and to consolidate its appeal as a destination 365 days a year”.

“This is the best proof that Mijas continues to be a benchmark tourist destination on the Costa del Sol, capable of offering authentic and memorable experiences,” he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Around 800 nude volunteers from 26 countries participate in large-scale art installation to celebrate brewery centenary in Spain
  3. 3 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  4. 4 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  5. 5 Paraglider rushed to Costa del Sol hospital with serious injuries
  6. 6 Malaga province growers show off their whopping mangoes
  7. 7 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town hall demands that unsealed wells are monitored after death of dog walker and subsequent heated debate
  9. 9 British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga
  10. 10 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities

Mijas strengthens its international image with World Tourism Day 2025 festivities