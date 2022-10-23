Young man in serious condition after being shot four times in Mijas Witnesses told police that the alleged gunman fled the scene on Saturday night on a motorcycle

A 21-year-old man has been admitted to Malaga’s Regional Hospital in a serious condition after being shot four times in Mijas on Saturday night, 22 October.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm in the vicinity of Belinda beach, on the Calahonda residential development.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call reporting a shooting on a public road. Witnesses said that there was an injured man and that the alleged gunman had fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Paramedics called to the scene stabilised the victim, aged 21, before transferring him to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, where he had to undergo emergency surgery.

The Guardia Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the facts.