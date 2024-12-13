Mijas revs up for Papanoelada initiative to help support needy families at Christmas

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 13 December 2024, 16:23 | Updated 16:37h.

Mijas town hall has announced that the first Papanoelada, an initiative which aims to raise funds for the neediest families in the municipality, will take place on Sunday 22 December.

Organised in collaboration with business owners from the La Vega industrial estate and Cáritas, the event will bring together bikers dressed as Santa Claus from all over Andalucía, with a route that will cross the main areas of the municipality.

The rally will start at 11am from the Las Lagunas fairground and will follow a route that will end at the industrial estate, where attendees can enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment and a free paella.

"We want this day to be an example of solidarity and an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors," explained tourism councillor Francisco Jerez.

The safety of the event will be guaranteed by the Local Police and the Civil Protection services, who will accompany the motorcyclists throughout the route.

The councillor said there has been a good response from motorcycle clubs, “including clubs from Granada, Cordoba and Tarifa, which highlights the magnitude of this event and its social impact".

“We encouraged all residents and visitors to participate in an event that combines the Christmas spirit, local tourism and the solidarity of Mijas this festive season," he said.