Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The festive fundraising initiative is announced. SUR
Mijas revs up for Papanoelada initiative to help support needy families at Christmas
Communty spirit

Mijas revs up for Papanoelada initiative to help support needy families at Christmas

The festive fundraising event will bring together bikers dressed as Santa Claus from all over Andalucía who will parade through the town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 13 December 2024, 16:23

Mijas town hall has announced that the first Papanoelada, an initiative which aims to raise funds for the neediest families in the municipality, will take place on Sunday 22 December.

Organised in collaboration with business owners from the La Vega industrial estate and Cáritas, the event will bring together bikers dressed as Santa Claus from all over Andalucía, with a route that will cross the main areas of the municipality.

The rally will start at 11am from the Las Lagunas fairground and will follow a route that will end at the industrial estate, where attendees can enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment and a free paella.

"We want this day to be an example of solidarity and an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors," explained tourism councillor Francisco Jerez.

The safety of the event will be guaranteed by the Local Police and the Civil Protection services, who will accompany the motorcyclists throughout the route.

The councillor said there has been a good response from motorcycle clubs, “including clubs from Granada, Cordoba and Tarifa, which highlights the magnitude of this event and its social impact".

“We encouraged all residents and visitors to participate in an event that combines the Christmas spirit, local tourism and the solidarity of Mijas this festive season," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  3. 3 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  4. 4 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  5. 5 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  8. 8 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  9. 9 Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province
  10. 10 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas revs up for Papanoelada initiative to help support needy families at Christmas