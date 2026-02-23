Mijas retains the coveted blue award for its coastal path

José Carlos García Mijas Monday, 23 February 2026, 12:25 Share

Mijas' Senda Litoral (coastal path) has once again been awarded the blue trail, a distinction awarded annually by the Spanish association for environmental and consumer education (ADEAC), which recognises the commitment of localities and governing bodies to restore and preserve paths and routes that promote environmental education and sustainable enjoyment of our surroundings.

Mijas has held this distinction since 2016, recognising compliance with a series of indicators and criteria spread over four categories that have been evaluated by ADEAC: firstly, characteristics of the paths and routes, secondly, information, signage and infrastructure on the paths, also conservation and management of the natural and cultural heritage and, last but not least, public use of the paths in question.

The Senda Litoral de Mijas is a pedestrian and cycling route that runs parallel to the Mediterranean Sea from La Cala to the municipality of Marbella. Besides being a key route, it has great scenic value, providing insights into the local fauna and flora thanks to information panels located along the way.

Environmental commitment

Daniel Gómez, the councillor responsible for the town's beaches, highlighted some of the criteria that ADEAC considers when awarding and renewing these distinctions, such as accessibility, the presence of information panels, the promotion of educational and environmental awareness activities, as well as the richness of the underwater environment. "We more than meet all the criteria analysed to obtain this distinction. This is the result of everyone's hard work, as we are dedicated all 365 days of the year to having the best facilities," he said.

The blue trail programme rewards and recognises the conservation and restoration of trails and paths, transforming them into valuable resources for interpretation and environmental education, as well as for enjoying nature through sustainable recreational, sporting and tourism activities.

Senderos Azules ('blue trails') is an international initiative unique to ADEAC, which began in 2011 as a pilot programme for 12 educational coastal trails that connected blue flag beaches. Over the past decade, it has received support from the biodiversity foundation, part of Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition. The association is also responsible for other programmes such as blue flag beaches, eco-schools, young reporters for the environment and green key. It's worth noting that Mijas currently boasts five blue flag beaches and a blue centre award for La Cala tower.