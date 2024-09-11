Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mijas rescue centre stages charity lunch to raise funds for neglected and abused animals
Community spirit

The ACE/SHIN shelter will hold the event, which includes a meal and live entertainment, at Restaurante La Sierra on Saturday 21 September

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:42

The Mijas-based ACE/SHIN animal rescue shelter will hold its autumn fundraising lunch at Restaurante La Sierra (Cerrado del Aguila Golf Resort) on Saturday 21 September.

Kicking off at 1.30pm, guests will enjoy a welcome drink, before sitting down to a three-course lunch and an afternoon of live entertainment supplied by vocalist Michelle Daniels. There will also be a charity raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, organisations and individuals.

Founded by Fabienne Paques and Ton van den Broek in 1999, the shelter is committed to the fight against the abuse and killing of neglected and abused animals in southern Spain. Like all charities located on the Costa del Sol, it relies heavily on fundraising events to continue offering care to hundreds of stray animals until suitable homes can be found.

Tickets for the lunch cost 45 euros, which includes a ten-euro donation to the charity. Reservations, which must be paid for in advance, can be made at La Sierra restaurant. For more information, phone Martyn on 711 039 124.

