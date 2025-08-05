Mijas restores 50 kilometres of rural roads

José Carlos García Mijas Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 13:09 Share

Mijas town hall has restored more than 50 kilometres of roads in different rural areas of the municipality This is the current achievement of the Plan de Reparación de Caminos (PRC) - an essential action that is carried out periodically every year following the rainy season.

The recovery of the roads is an essential task for livestock breeders, farmers and residents, with the aim of allowing them easy access to their properties throughout the year. In addition, this action is essential in creating an easy access network to areas susceptible to wildfires.

The plan focuses on improving the municipality's road surfaces, leaving them in optimal conditions for transit and ensuring the durability of the work. The work is carried out by three machines provided by the town hall - a bulldozer, a water tanker and a roller compactor. These machines facilitate "the levelling, compacting and conditioning of dirt tracks, extending their useful life and improving their resistance to daily use and adverse weather conditions".

Winter work and action areas

So far, the plan has been carried out in La Batana, the lower part of Osunillas, La Alquería, Cuesta Borrego and El Hornillo. Currently, the work is concentrated in Arroyo Seco and soon the town hall will intervene in Valtocado, the upper part of La Alquería, Atalaya, Entrerríos and Puerto de Los Gatos.

'We will keep promoting this type of action so that no corner of the town is isolated'

Despite the "heavy" rains these past winter and spring, councillor for rural areas Eloy Belmonte said that "the roads are better than in other years", thanks to the machine work carried out during the cold months.

"We remain committed to the ongoing maintenance of our rural road network, because we know what it means for so many families who live or work in the countryside. We will keep promoting this type of action so that no corner of the municipality is isolated," Belmonte said.