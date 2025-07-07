Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mijas registered a total of 27,967 people affiliated with social security in May. SUR
Employment

Mijas records lowest unemployment figures in last 20 years

The figures, which the town hall said is “positive news”, represent a year-on-year decrease of 12.05 per cent

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:40

Mijas recorded a total of 5,322 unemployed individuals in the town in June, a figure the town hall said represented a year-on-year decrease of 12.05 per cent. The council said that “this is positive news”, as it marks the lowest figure in the last two decades.

Furthermore, these figures show a reduction of 347 people compared to the same month last year, and 142 fewer than in May 2025.

“These figures are excellent news for Mijas and its residents and they serve as an incentive to continue working for the well-being of our community. There’s no doubt that having a job is synonymous with prosperity, which is why the local council will continue to promote employment policies,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, explained.

As for the affiliation data for May, the most recent month for which statistics are available, Mijas registered a total of 27,967 people affiliated with social security. This represents an increase of 1,173 affiliations compared to the same month last year, and 481 more than in April 2025.

These figures, provided by Spain's ministry of inclusion, social security and migration, show that 18,852 workers are enrolled under the general social security scheme, while the self-employed account for 8,793 individuals.

