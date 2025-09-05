Mijas public speaking group to host open house event to showcase the benefits of leadership development The Costa del Soul Speakers association will hold the event in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas on Tuesday 16 September

The Costa del Soul Speakers association, in collaboration with Mijas town hall, is holding an open house event in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas on Tuesday 16 September. The association, an official Toastmasters International club based in Mijas, is hosting the event, which is open to the public and which aims to showcase the benefits of public speaking and leadership development.

The event, which begins at 7pm, will feature Katja Thirion, head of the Mijas foreigners’ department, who will explain the Toastmasters International methodology, a non-profit organisation present in over 140 countries and which is dedicated to fostering personal growth, effective communication and leadership skills.

The Costa del Soul Speakers association, founded in Mijas in September 2024, brings together individuals of diverse nationalities, ages, and professional backgrounds. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive activities and discover how the Toastmasters method helps improve public speaking, confidence and leadership through hands-on practice.