Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the Costa del Soul Speakers association at an event earlier this year. SUR

Mijas public speaking group to host open house event to showcase the benefits of leadership development

The Costa del Soul Speakers association will hold the event in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas on Tuesday 16 September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 5 September 2025, 11:09

The Costa del Soul Speakers association, in collaboration with Mijas town hall, is holding an open house event in the municipal offices in La Cala de Mijas on Tuesday 16 September. The association, an official Toastmasters International club based in Mijas, is hosting the event, which is open to the public and which aims to showcase the benefits of public speaking and leadership development.

The event, which begins at 7pm, will feature Katja Thirion, head of the Mijas foreigners’ department, who will explain the Toastmasters International methodology, a non-profit organisation present in over 140 countries and which is dedicated to fostering personal growth, effective communication and leadership skills.

The Costa del Soul Speakers association, founded in Mijas in September 2024, brings together individuals of diverse nationalities, ages, and professional backgrounds. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive activities and discover how the Toastmasters method helps improve public speaking, confidence and leadership through hands-on practice.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents complain of illegal campers at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars
  3. 3 San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces Arnold Schwarzenegger as star guest
  4. 4 Registering your Spanish property for tourist use? New voting requirements explained
  5. 5 Team Spain prepares for 2025 Walking Football Cup of Nations
  6. 6 Worried family plea for information about missing French man in the Axarquía area of Malaga province
  7. 7 Inland Malaga village launches phone service for residents to report problems
  8. 8 A minute rare snail found alive in Gibraltar makes international headlines
  9. 9 HM Customs in Gibraltar seizes 40 kilos of cannabis in territorial waters
  10. 10 No new signings through the door at Malaga CF after late negotiations falter

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas public speaking group to host open house event to showcase the benefits of leadership development

Mijas public speaking group to host open house event to showcase the benefits of leadership development