Mijas gives thumbs up to construction of 1,652 social housing units for the young and vulnerable

José Carlos García Mijas Friday, 1 August 2025, 15:13 Share

Mijas town hall has unanimously given the green light to the creation of 1,652 subsidised housing units to be made available at an affordable price and to prioritise young people and vulnerable groups. With this action, the town hall will adhere to the regional government's decree from 24 February 2025 to tackle the housing crisis.

Town planning councillor Lourdes Burgos announced that a document concerning the land suitable for this type of construction has already been drawn up. The idea is to "convert underused square metres into homes, without waiting for lengthy planning innovations and without giving up a single residential right".

With the recent decree, the Junta de Andalucía envisages, among other things, extending the supply of plots for protected residential use, authorising higher density housing on plots intended for VPOs (subsidised housing), creating a land exchange with local town halls and including residential developments in the Unidad Aceleradora de Proyectos.

New general subsidies bylaw

During the meeting, Mijas town hall also approved the general subsidies bylaw, which will manage the type of aid granted and the administrative process applied for this purpose.

This bylaw aims to be the normative framework of reference in the regulation of the town hall's subsidy activity. It offers a complete, updated text adapted to the digital environment, covering all stages of the procedure. It also includes references and excerpts from national legislation to ensure greater clarity, legal certainty, and transparency.

Mayor Ana Mata said that "the previous regulatory framework had become obsolete", while the new one complies with the current law.