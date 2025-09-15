Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The walk was announced on Friday. SUR
Mijas to promote importance of suicide prevention with awareness walk

Organised in collaboration with the Costa del Sol mental health association, Afesol, walkers will start from Plaza del Torreón and will continue on a 6.5-kilometre route along the coastal path and it is “suitable for all ages"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 15 September 2025, 16:43

Mijas town hall has organised an awareness walk to highlight World Suicide Prevention Day, which is held each year on 10 September. The initiative was announced on Friday by sports councillor Mª Francisca Alarcón, who explained that the walk will take place on Friday 19 September at 10am.

Organised in collaboration with the Costa del Sol mental health association, Afesol, walkers will start from Plaza del Torreón and will continue on a 6.5-kilometre route along the coastal path, which the councillor said is “suitable for all ages”.

“With this walk we want to raise awareness of this problem, bring it into the open and inform everyone that it is important to ask for help when it is needed,” Alarcón declared.

For his part, Christian Guerrero, a representative of Afesol, stressed the importance of acting in suicide prevention. He also praised the town hall, which he said has been a pioneer in offering training to the Local Police on this subject. “These initiatives help to save lives,” he said.

World Suicide Prevention Day focuses attention on the issue, reducing the stigma associated with it, raising awareness among organisations, governments and society, and reinforcing the message that suicide can be prevented.

