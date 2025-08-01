Mijas organises free cultural concert in bid to help those who need it most

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 1 August 2025, 07:48 Share

The municipal auditorium in Mijas Pueblo is hosting a new musical event on Saturday 9 August as part of the town hall's summer cultural programme. Starting at 10pm, ‘folk night’ is a free concert featuring a line-up headlined by Hevia, the internationally renowned Asturian bagpiper. Organised by the tourism department, the event will be used to support families in danger of social exclusion, as attendees are asked to contribute one kilo of non-perishable food items or hygiene products, which will be donated to the Cáritas charity and the food bank.

“Folk night is much more than just a concert: it’s high-quality culture and a gesture of social responsibility. Entry is free, but we encourage all attendees to do their bit for those who need it most,” tourism councillor Fransico Jerez said.

Jerez explained that the shuttle bus schedule has been extended to make it easier to get to the auditorium.

The headline act is Hevia, an artist with over 25 years of experience and whose music blends Celtic tradition with contemporary music. Creator of the electronic bagpipe, he has performed in more than 40 countries, selling over two million albums worldwide.

Joining him on stage will be the Seville-based duo Jones & Kid, who will take the audience on a journey through classic American and Spanish folk songs.

The concert is part of a music series organised by the town hall this summer, following the recent success of the ‘blues night’. The series will conclude on Saturday 30 August with a night dedicated to jazz, which will also be free and in support of charitable causes.

“We are committed to offering a varied, high-quality programme with strong values. We want both residents and visitors to enjoy the unique setting of our open-air auditorium while also contributing to those who are in difficult situations,” Jerez said.