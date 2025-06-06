Mijas marks World Oceans Day with beach clean-up initiative

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:17 Compartir

The environmental department of Mijas town hall has organised a collaborative beach clean-up on Saturday 7 June, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at El Faro beach. Volunteers will walk along the beach collecting litter and reflecting on its impact on the marine and coastal environment. The initiative is being held in collaboration with the Creamar Mijas environmental volunteer group and aims to raise awareness for World Oceans Day (8 June).

The clean-up was announced on Thursday to coincide with World Environment Day (5 June), highlighting the significance of both occasions.

The neptune grass (Posidonia oceanica) along the Mijas coastline will also feature prominently. A workshop entitled ‘underwater forests’ has been planned to explore the ecological importance of this vital seagrass species for coastal conservation. In addition, at midday, a new educational poster about this species will be unveiled at the Calaburra viewpoint. This informational material aims to raise awareness of the presence of this valuable underwater ecosystem along the Mijas coast and its ecological significance – including oxygen production, acting as a natural barrier against coastal erosion, and serving as a breeding and refuge area for hundreds of marine species.

Environment councillor Marco Cortés said: “Raising awareness is essential for helping people understand the richness of our environment, especially future generations. With activities like this, which are dynamic and participative, we engage the public in protecting and preserving the coastline – all while enjoying a day outdoors in a unique natural setting.”

The event is open to everyone and aims to highlight the importance of caring for our seas, encouraging a collective commitment to protect the natural marine heritage of Mijas.

“World Oceans Day highlights the awe the ocean inspires in us – its beauty, its mystery, and its vital role in our lives and on the planet. It reminds us of our deep connection with the sea and calls us to protect it through decisions guided by curiosity, wisdom, and a shared commitment to wellbeing,” the councillor said.