Mijas launches wildfire prevention campaign in both Spanish and English

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Mijas town hall has launched a campaign in the lead up to the summer season in order to raise awareness of the importance of preventing forest fires. The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, who explained that the campaign will be promoted on municipal social media and through local television (Mijas Comunicación).

Mijas, due to its climate and natural characteristics, presents a high risk of forest fires, especially during the summer months. Moreover, the municipality is included in the danger zones at risk of forest fires in Andalucía, as established in the regional regulations (Law 5/1999, of 29 June, on 'Prevention and fight against forest fires and its regulations').

“The campaign has a clear message and that is that no spark should end our happiness, our environment, our life. In Mijas, unfortunately, we have suffered very serious fires that have caused a lot of damage and irreparable consequences for our natural environment. Prevention is the best tool in the fight against fires,” Mata said.

Town hall launches prevention campaign. SUR

The campaign is based on three messages: 'A single spark can ruin an entire summer', 'Don't let the spark of summer turn into flames', and 'Let sparks fly, but only among yourselves'. The aim is to confront everyday images of summer and convey how a small gesture, like a spark, can cause a fire with irreversible consequences. The campaign will be broadcast in both English and Spanish and will also feature audiovisual material.