Mijas launches forest fire prevention workshop to protect homes and woodlands Co-organised with the Junta de Andalucía, the 11 February session in La Cala will help residents and neighbourhood associations develop essential self-protection plans

Tony Bryant Monday, 9 February 2026, 10:49 Share

Mijas is holding an environmental awareness workshop at the La Cala municipal offices on Wednesday 11 February, an initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of forest fires.

The municipality’s extensive woodland area is vulnerable to these disasters, which is why the council wants all residents to know how to act to prevent them.

Co-organised with the regional ministry of sustainability and environment, ‘defending our town: community plans against forest fires’ focuses on the importance of neighbourhood and community organisation in fire prevention, the development of self-protection plans and the identification and prioritisation of collective measures adapted to current conditions.

The programme for the day has been divided into several parts. The first will focus on forest fires in Andalucía, their most common causes and local risk factors. The second will cover community plans and the design of self-protection plans, while the third will address specific prevention measures.

Environment councillor Marco Cortés explained that the talk is particularly aimed at residents of urban–forest areas, as well as owners of plots and rural properties, neighbourhood associations “and the general public interested in prevention and environmental safety”.

The councillor noted that the current periods of rainfall will lead to an increase in vegetation in mountain and rural areas this spring, “which means that activities aimed at raising awareness and preventing forest fires are more necessary than ever”.

To register for this free event, held between 4pm and 7pm, it is necessary to call or text 613 022 572, or visit the following website:

Register