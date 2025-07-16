Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Gómez at one of the redesigned areas in Mijas. SUR
Drought

Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves

Although the municipality is not currently experiencing a drought, the town hall is implementing measures such as xeriscaping to achieve “maximum sustainability”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 11:44

Mijas town hall has announced that, although the municipality is no longer experiencing a severe drought, it is continuing its efforts to save water. This year, for example, the beach shower and foot wash timers have been set to 15 seconds as a control measure. Also, public spaces have been redesigned so that continuous watering is no longer necessary. This approach is known as xeriscaping – a common technique that has enabled the municipality to create over a hundred such spaces.

In this regard, parks and gardens councillor Daniel Gómez said, “The aim of a xeriscape is to achieve maximum sustainability, reducing water usage while maintaining aesthetic appeal, in order to protect the environment. In Mijas, aside from using plants with low water needs, we incorporate elements such as pebbles, pine bark or recycled glass to decorate the selected areas.”

This type of work has recently been carried out in various parts of the municipality, including the roundabouts at the entrance to Calahonda, the entrance to La Cala from Marbella, and on the one leading up to Mijas Pueblo, on Calle Miguel Hernández.

“We’re currently working on the access area to the new swimming pool in La Cala, and after that, we’ll continue developing new spaces. Even though we’ve had a good year for water, we can’t afford to let our guard down,” the councillor added.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures
  2. 2 'Cheapest' solar panel system melts at Costa del Sol home
  3. 3 Benalmádena welcomes arrival of La Chiquita from her cave under the sea
  4. 4 Spanish summer for the French president
  5. 5 Biggest electric vehicle charging point in Andalucía opens on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year
  7. 7 Premier Padel returns to Malaga this week with local stars chasing home glory
  8. 8 Charity golf event on the Costa raises 17,000 euros for Spanish cancer association
  9. 9 Costa Press Club teams up with Axarquía tourism association to promote east of Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves

Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves