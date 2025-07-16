Mijas keeps its guard up in order to preserve water reserves

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 11:44 Compartir

Mijas town hall has announced that, although the municipality is no longer experiencing a severe drought, it is continuing its efforts to save water. This year, for example, the beach shower and foot wash timers have been set to 15 seconds as a control measure. Also, public spaces have been redesigned so that continuous watering is no longer necessary. This approach is known as xeriscaping – a common technique that has enabled the municipality to create over a hundred such spaces.

In this regard, parks and gardens councillor Daniel Gómez said, “The aim of a xeriscape is to achieve maximum sustainability, reducing water usage while maintaining aesthetic appeal, in order to protect the environment. In Mijas, aside from using plants with low water needs, we incorporate elements such as pebbles, pine bark or recycled glass to decorate the selected areas.”

This type of work has recently been carried out in various parts of the municipality, including the roundabouts at the entrance to Calahonda, the entrance to La Cala from Marbella, and on the one leading up to Mijas Pueblo, on Calle Miguel Hernández.

“We’re currently working on the access area to the new swimming pool in La Cala, and after that, we’ll continue developing new spaces. Even though we’ve had a good year for water, we can’t afford to let our guard down,” the councillor added.