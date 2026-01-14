Mijas to spend almost half a million euros to renovate beach equipment

José Carlos García Mijas Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 12:12 Share

Mijas town hall has started to prepare its beaches for the next bathing season. The first step has been to put out to public tender the purchase of new equipment worth 483,685.40 euros, as announced by councillor for beaches Daniel Gomez.

The town hall said that the contract is divided into several lots due to the volume of equipment and its variety.

The first lot includes the acquisition of two five-metre-tall lifeguard stations. Each will house a medical room, an office lifeguards, a toilet and a watchtower. The design of the facade will be proposed by the contractor, but the town hall will have the final say.

Beaches 483,685 euros is the investment Mijas town hall has allocated to the renewal of beach equipment for the next bathing season

The second lot includes six units of public toilets, while lot three includes two additional modules, designed for people with ostomies. They must be made of synthetic composite materials suitable for medical use and antibacterial to ensure hygiene, easy cleaning, solid and durable construction, seamless joints and uniform colour. Each unit will be wall-mounted.

The fourth lot includes 80 platforms for people with reduced mobility. They must be transportable and comply with Andalusian accessibility, urban planning, construction and transport regulations. The town hall has requested that the municipal coat of arms be placed in one of the corners of 20 of the platforms.

Adapted beaches and calisthenics sets

The fifth lot is where cleaning and maintenance comes, with the installation of 200 new litter bins for general waste and recycling.

The sixth lot includes the installation of 30 benches on Paseo de la Marina and Senda Litoral.

Six roll-up flexible walkways, which can be easily assembled and removed, are included in the seventh lot. Each walkway will be 1.8 metres wide and made in 10-metre sections with solid flat edges to ensure user safety.

'With this quality and varied equipment we intend to optimise the state of our beaches and user services'

Lot eight includes eight calisthenics sets for body weight training, with eight pull-up bars, one freestyle bar, eight vertical poles, 20 clamp units and eight pole covers.

"With this quality and varied equipment we intend to optimise the state of our beaches and user services. The beaches are our main calling card, which is why we work tirelessly to ensure that they are in perfect condition," Gómez said.

Interested companies have until 22 January to submit their bids.