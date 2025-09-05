Mijas handicraft group launches its latest exhibition

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 5 September 2025, 09:19 Share

The tourist office in Mijas Pueblo has inaugurated the September exhibition of the local handicraft association (AAM), an event that offers residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the work of two artists who embody the tradition and authenticity of the municipality.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez explained that having artisans of this calibre in Mijas “is a source of pride that enriches cultural life and allows visitors to enjoy unique handmade pieces - a true reflection of our tradition”. He added that craftsmanship “is not just a trade, but part of our identity” and that opening the doors of the tourist office to these exhibitions “makes it easier for locals and tourists to share this legacy in a vibrant and accessible space”.

Seita van den Eeden, who specialises in bookbinding, said that her whole life has been linked to art and that she has been working in Mijas for over a decade. She explained that each book she creates “is unique and often becomes a gift for special occasions such as weddings or births”, while emphasising that this craft for her “is a way of connecting with people and sharing what I do”.

For his part, J.J. Martín Quiroga, returning to the tourist office after the success of his first exhibition, highlighted that the support of the association and the council “helps one to grow” as a craftsman. Speaking about his creative process, he said, “It is not like a factory, where you put in material and get a standard product out, but rather a slow journey in which each piece has its own rhythm.” Specialising in kitchenware made from carpentry offcuts, he insists that wood “is a unique material that tells you what it wants to become” and that this ongoing dialogue is what makes his craft a personal and unrepeatable art.

The current exhibition can be viewed from Monday to Friday from 9am until 8pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 10am until 2pm.