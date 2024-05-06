Mijas demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach to bullying with short story contest

Tony Bryant Monday, 6 May 2024, 12:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata, together with the councillors for culture, and citizen protection, Juan Carlos Maldonado and Juan Carlos Cuevas, presented prizes to the winners of the town hall’s first short story contest at the Manuel España Theatre on Thursday.

Under the banner of ‘For a more tolerant world, a world without bullying,' 25 pupils took part in the competition, which was created with the aim of raising awareness and preventing bullying among young people in the school environment.

The competition was won by Aitana Alamberri González for her ‘untitled story’, while second prize was scooped by Juan José Campos Subires with his work, El Mercado del Bullying (bullying market). Third place went to Ahmed Sadiki Ouaroud with ‘Por un mundo más tolerante’ (for a more tolerant world). Prizes included a mobile tablet (1st), a sports rucksack (2nd), and a collection of books (3rd).

The presentation, held to coincide with World Day Against Bullying (2 May), was hosted by a psychologist, the mother of a victim of bullying, and a Local Police expert in the field of intimidation and abuse.

In her speech, the mayor stressed that the fight against bullying is a work that must be done jointly between the educational community, families, security forces and public administrations. She pointed out that Mijas is dedicated to fighting against this social problem, which affects around 240 million young people around the world, according to Unesco.

“Each school is an ideal ecosystem to reinforce values such as respect, solidarity and cooperation. But we must not forget that these skills must also be instilled in the family environment, which has a fundamental weight in the formation of character,” Mata said.

The mayor thanked all of the young writers, who she said “were all winners”, while highlighting the courage they demonstrated by putting their ideas, feelings and experiences on paper, giving a voice to many who suffer from these "violent and discriminatory situations".

Mata called on people who suffer bullying and those who are aware of it to report it to their families and teachers so that all the “necessary protocols can be activated”.

“Never remain silent, because then we become accomplices to this mistreatment. Be brave, set limits and, above all, shout stop bullying,” the mayor concluded.