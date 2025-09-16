Mijas demonstrates 'commitment' to glass recycling in bid to win Green Flag

This year’s campaign included an unprecedented deployment of advertising and awareness-raising actions across the municipality.

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 09:40 Share

Mijas town hall has announced that 541,856 kilos of glass were collected in the Costa del Sol municipality during July and August as part of the town’s participation in the Ecovidrio 'Green Flag' campaign. Of the 561 hospitality establishments surveyed, 95 per cent recycle glass, making Mijas a “benchmark in its commitment to recycling”.

This year’s initiative saw Mijas recycle 30,000 kilos more than in the same period in 2024 and almost 60,000 more than in 2023. The local council said that this positive trend reflects the joint effort of hospitality businesses, residents and the local authority to strengthen sustainability in Mijas.

“We are very pleased because the hospitality sector in Mijas has once again demonstrated that our municipality is at the forefront when it comes to recycling. This collective effort consolidates Mijas as an example of sustainability on the Costa del Sol,” cleaning councillor Eloy Belmonte said.

This year’s campaign included an unprecedented deployment of advertising and awareness-raising actions across the municipality. Billboards, bus shelters, advertising panels and large-format screens were installed, along with adverts on local buses. It was also extended to the taxi fleet and municipal cleaning service vehicles, major events such as the La Cala de Mijas fair, and was shown at outdoor summer cinemas.

“Our aim was for the recycling message to reach every corner of Mijas, and we have achieved it,” Belmonte added.

The councillor pointed out that this year’s figures strengthens Mijas’ chances of winning Ecovidrio’s Green Flag and reinforces its position as a leading municipality in the protection of its environment.