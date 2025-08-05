Mijas continues free sports initiative to promote healthy outdoor activities throughout August

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 14:14 Share

Mijas is continuing its programme of outdoor activities aimed at youngsters this month, an initiative which has already attracted 825 participants in its first month of operation. The activities, which began in July, will continue throughout August on Playa Torreón, La Cala de Mijas, where a variety of sports can be enjoyed free of charge. Organised by the town hall, the initiative aims to promote healthy outdoor activities in a natural setting, while encouraging sustainable environmental values to foster social interaction among young people.

The initiative was announced by youth councillor Melisa Ceballos, who explained that the activities include a variety of sports, such as paddle surfing, kayaking and snorkelling. If weather conditions are unfavourable for this type of activity, participants can enjoy alternatives like beach volleyball, beach football and pétanque.

Activities take place on Fridays and Saturdays throughout August, from 5pm until 8pm, and are open to anyone aged eight and over. Safety equipment such as helmets and life jackets are provided, and each aquatic activity is preceded by a short safety briefing for all participants.

Each day is organised into six 30-minute sessions, with capacity for up to 200 users per day, divided into different age groups. Registration can be made through the Territorio Juventud online application for each session in advance on a weekly basis. Registration opens every Wednesday at 10am and remains open until all places are filled.

www.mijas.es