Mijas closes parks and the coastal path ahead of storm

Mijas town hall has been one of the first to take action in the face of the heavy rains and winds forecast for this week on the Costa del Sol.

Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata convened a meeting of the emergency advisory committee on Monday in view of the unfavourable weather forecasts for this week.

Conditions are expected to be especially severe on Wednesday when national weather agency Aemet has issued yellow warnings for rain and wind and an amber warning for rough seas.

At this meeting, the municipal territorial emergency plan has been activated in the "pre-alert" phase and it has been decided to close the municipal parks, the coastal path and accesses to the river.

The condition of the ground, already very wet due to recent rain, and strong winds may cause trees and branches to fall, and parts of buildings such as cornices or advertising hoardings could come down, warned the council. For this reason, the authority has called for special caution and for indications of the Local Police, the fire brigade and Civil Protection to be followed.

The emergency advisory committee, chaired by the mayor, Ana Mata, insists on sending a message of caution to the population for the coming days.

These emergency services are also on standby to bring in more staff if necessary, depending on the evolution of the alerts issued by Aemet in relation to rain, strong winds and waves.

The emergency advisory committee is in permanent contact with the Emergency Service 112 of Andalucía and has insisted on sending a message of caution to the population for the next few days, which will have different levels of alert depending on the evolution of the weather situation. At the moment, heavy rain is forecast for the Costa del Sol region from Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, as well as strong winds on Thursday.

Surveillance

In anticipation that the current situation of the ground, already saturated with water, could lead to landslides, both the local police and the fire brigade will be particularly vigilant from this Monday to prevent possible incidents and to limit access to areas that are considered dangerous. In addition, the committee has stressed the importance of residents respecting the closure of the river crossings, and, above all, that nobody moves barriers that are down.