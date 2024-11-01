Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Alan Boardman hands over the cheque. SUR
Mijas charity walking group steps up in support of local cat charity
Community spirit

Mijas charity walking group steps up in support of local cat charity

The money was collected throughout October during the free cultural tours of Mijas Pueblo run by local fundraiser Alan Boardman

Tony Bryant

Friday, 1 November 2024, 13:21

Opciones para compartir

The Mijas Walking Tours for Charity group delivered a cheque for 726 euros to Mijas Felina on Thursday, an association dedicated to helping stray cats in the area.

The money was collected throughout October during the free cultural tours of Mijas Pueblo run by local fundraiser Alan Boardman, who also uses the weekly fun quiz that he organises at Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca to boost the funds, which are then donated to the groups' chosen charity.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Halloween events affected on Costa del Sol as Spain starts three days of official mourning
  2. 2 Head of Junta after visiting areas worst affected by flash floods in Malaga province: 'We are all in shock'
  3. 3 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  4. 4 All set for Maroween, one of the Costa del Sol's most terrifying nights
  5. 5 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  6. 6 More than 70 Benalmádena businesses participate in Halloween initiative with scary discounts of between 15 and 50%
  7. 7 Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age
  8. 8 Legendary musicians head to Malaga for return of the International Jazz Festival
  9. 9 Real estate and investments in Spain %u2014 Expert insights from MOTTI GRUZMAN of Excelion
  10. 10 San Pedro's Copa del Rey dream extinguished by classy Celta

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad