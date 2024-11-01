Mijas charity walking group steps up in support of local cat charity

Community spirit
The Mijas Walking Tours for Charity group delivered a cheque for 726 euros to Mijas Felina on Thursday, an association dedicated to helping stray cats in the area.
The money was collected throughout October during the free cultural tours of Mijas Pueblo run by local fundraiser Alan Boardman, who also uses the weekly fun quiz that he organises at Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca to boost the funds, which are then donated to the groups' chosen charity.
