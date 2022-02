CIO Mijas to become training centre for tourism and hospitality professionals The multi million euro project will convert the abandoned hotel facilities into a training centre

Facilities at CIO Mijas have suffered in recent years due to lack of staff attending to them. / I.G.

After lying empty for several years the CIO Mijas facilities are set to become a reference centre for training in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Central government announced the plans this Tuesday, and the Costa del Sol site will become one of 38 nationwide, although it has not been revealed when it will start operating.

About nine months ago, the Junta de Andalucía said it would invest two million euros to refurbish the hotel facilities, located within the CIO, that had been abandoned.