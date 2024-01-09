Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mijas bar raises more than 700 euros for needy families
Community spirit

The money was raised over the festive season and donated to the La Cala de Mijas Lions, who used the funds to purchase food and gifts for 33 families in the area

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:26

The staff and customers of Bridges Bar in Mijas recently raised more than 700 euros during various charity initiatives held over the festive season in order to support families in danger of social exclusion.

The money was donated to the La Cala de Mijas Lions, who used the funds to purchase food for 33 underprivileged families in the area and gifts for the children.

Lions’ members delivered the parcels to the local branch of Caritas, who distributed the goods among the families on 5 January.

