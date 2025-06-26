Mijas and Fuengirola join forces for charity golf tournament in aid of the Spanish cancer association

Tony Bryant Thursday, 26 June 2025, 12:44 Compartir

Mijas will host a charity golf tournament in aid of the Spanish cancer association, AECC, which will take place on Saturday 12 July from 9am on the Asia course at the La Cala Resort. The event, which will be played in the Stableford format, is supported by the town councils of Mijas and Fuengirola, as well as numerous businesses and private organisations.

The manager of Mijas Golf, Robert Mitchell, expressed his gratitude for the involvement of all the people, companies and institutions that have made this event possible. “It will be a great day for golf, with prizes for everyone, and a day of togetherness where we hope to exceed 100 participants,” he said.

One of the tournament’s main attractions will be a charity auction featuring unique items such as a 3-wood signed by Sergio García and a wedge from Carlota Ciganda. In addition, a ticket-only option has been made available for those wishing to attend the charity lunch without taking part in the game.

All funds raised will go towards supporting the services offered by the AECC to cancer patients and their families. “We’re talking about psychological support, social assistance and workshops for emotional and physical wellbeing – all of it provided free of charge to those in need,” explained the association’s representative, Belén Conejo.

Mijas tourism councillor Francisco Jerez highlighted the importance of joining forces around causes that bring society together: “The fight against cancer unites us all, regardless of differences or ideologies. We believe that supporting the Spanish cancer association means supporting hundreds of families, in Mijas and throughout Spain, who need hope, care and resources. We will always stand with those who work for the common good,” he said.