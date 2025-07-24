Union protests against increasing assaults on healthcare staff after patient threatens ambulance crew in Mijas

José Antonio Sau Malaga Thursday, 24 July 2025, 10:31 Compartir

Being a healthcare worker nowadays is undoubtedly a high-risk profession, especially in an environment where assaults on doctors and nurses are increasingly being reported. To highlight yet another incident, the medical union of Malaga (SMM) gathered at the doors of the city's Hospital Civil on Wednesday, 23 July.

The attack that prompted the rally took place on 17 July, after a Mijas resident requested an ambulance for himself. When the crew arrived at his address, he allegedly threw a slipper at one of the medical professionals who was attending to him and insulted him. The patient's relatives, who were present at the time, managed to restrain him.

After being threatened by the man, the ambulance team left the flat leaving their equipment behind. They returned later to recover it and file a report, with the Guardia Civil present.

During the rally, the SMM denounced the "normalisation of aggression, whether verbal or physical". The union stated that doctors and nurses suffer attacks both in and outside health centres. So far in 2025, there have been 31 assaults on healthcare workers in the province - a number that already exceeds that of 2024.

The SMM demands that the public administration take decisive action in the face of the unstoppable increase in the number of cases suffered by "Andalusian public health service (SAS) workers in the exercise of their duties".