The popular filled mini croissants of Manolo Bakes are coming to the Costa del Sol

The company has already put up a sign in the shopfront announcing the forthcoming opening.

Juan Soto Friday, 15 November 2024, 17:08

The popular 'manolitos' will soon be coming to Malaga. Manolo Bakes, the Madrid-based café chain that has become famous for offering mini croissants with different flavoured fillings, is about to open its first coffee bar in the province.

The 'manolitos' will take up residence in the Miramar shopping centre, in the heart of the Costa del Sol, by the middle of November. The company will occupy a 134-square-metre premises on the ground floor of the shopping centre, very close to the entrance and opposite Starbucks.

The retail space is already being kitted out and the storefront is sporting a huge sign announcing the forthcoming opening. The refit will be part shop, part bakery, as the company will bake cakes instore.

Prior to the opening, Manolo Bakes has begun the recruitment and selection process for the staff that will work in the dual-purpose business. Specifically, they are looking for four people to staff both the shop and the bakery. Through their own employment platform they have launched an advert for a shift manager for the bakery, two staff for the cafeteria and another for shop manager. In all cases they offer a full 40-hour working week and a rotating shift. The salary, they add, will be in accordance with the collective agreement (agreed with the trade unions).

Although specialising in croissants with fillings, the shop also offers mini palm-hearts and savoury treats such as sandwiches and egg muffins. As for drinks, they are especially renowned for their arabica coffee, teas and smoothies.

The Fuengirola branch will be the first to be opened in Malaga province, although the company is currently expanding significantly at national level. Therefore the company is not ruling out opening more retail outlets along the Costa del Sol and even Malaga city in the future.

Manolo Bakes opened its doors for the first time in June 2018 in Madrid. Since then it has not stopped growing, mainly through word of mouth and promotion via social media, so much so that it now has more than 20 outlets throughout Spain.

The bakery chain is owned by the investment fund VGO, Pablo Nuño and the Spanish national football player and recent winner of the UEFA European Cup, Álvaro Morata.

Renovations at Miramar

The launch of Manolo Bakes in Malaga at the Miramar shopping centre comes at a time of change for this retail and leisure complex. To add some detail, the company managing this commercial space are refurbishing the upper level, where they hope to soon add three new business offerings.

These new retail spaces - which are yet to be finalised - will be added to the recent openings in the food and drink zone: Casa Carmen and 100 Montaditos.