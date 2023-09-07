Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CNP
Man wanted in connection with abusing his daughter from the age of three arrested in Mijas
Crime

Man wanted in connection with abusing his daughter from the age of three arrested in Mijas

After a three-week surveillance operation, National Police officers captured the fugitive when he was putting the rubbish out from the property where he was hiding

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 20:56

Compartir

National Police officers from Spain's wanted person tracking group managed to locate the villa in Mijas where he was hiding. And, with the help of their colleagues on the Costa del Sol, they set up a discreet surveillance operation around the house. They knew he was there. But he never came out.

They kept a watch for three weeks, hidden around the property where the fugitive - who had been wanted for years - was living with a new partner and his children. Until he made one mistake: when he went outside to put out the rubbish in the street, police started to appear from everywhere.

The 49-year-old Argentinian man allegedly sexually abused the young daughter he had with his ex-partner when they lived in the South American country. The charges date back to 2007, when the little girl was only three, and lasted until she was eight years old.

According to police sources, the fugitive had been reported by his ex-partner but left the country before his trial, in which he faced a prison term of more than 20 years if found guilty.

In August, the Argentine justice system issued an international arrest warrant the man. Suspecting that he might be in Spain, the National Police's wanted person tracking group began to investigate. And they found his trail on the Costa del Sol.

The group's specialists managed to locate his residence in Mijas and kept it under surveillance from 7 August. Officers discovered that the property had an interior patio where he practically lived and hardly ever left the house.

At one o'clock in the afternoon on 29 August, when he was about to throw the rubbish from the property into a container on the street, the officers arrested him.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish government gives green light to 68-million-euro upgrade works on key Ronda railway line
  2. 2 Families of missing Argentinian paddle surfers: 'We are not going to leave Malaga without the boys'
  3. 3 Spotlight on Malaga as city prepares to host international summit of luxury travel planners
  4. 4 Spain's F1 driver Fernando Alonso responds to fan's touching message on social media
  5. 5 Hero's quick reaction helps save life of delivery driver who suffered a heart attack in Gaucín
  6. 6 More than 100 artists come together in Torremolinos for first Costa del Sol Tattoo convention
  7. 7 FIFA rules in favour of Malaga CF over Ricardo Horta case
  8. 8 Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso formalises complaint against Luis Rubiales for non-consensual World Cup kiss
  9. 9 These are the key roads affected by Gibraltar's National Day celebrations on Sunday
  10. 10 Aficionados from the world of horses head to Fuengirola

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad