Man stabbed to death, wife seriously injured and son dies in suspected murder-suicide in Fuengirola Police launch investigation after 65-year-old found dead and wife seriously injured, while son, 36, plunges from balcony

Police are investigating a suspected murder suicide after a 65 year old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds after his 36 year old son fell to his death from a balcony.

Emerrgency services attending the scene also found the father's wife seriously injured.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at around 8.50am, in the Los Boliches district of Fuengirola. Medical services and several police patrols went to the scene d and assisted the only injured person still alive, the mother.

Investigators are working on the theory that the son killed the father, attacked the mother before killing himself, although this has not been confirmed.

The crime was allegedly committed in the presence of another son, who is reportedly disabled.

The woman was taken to the regional hospital in a serious but stable condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds, some of them to the face.

Forensic officers and judicial police were deployed to the property on Avenida de los Boliches to conduct a full examination of the scene. A spokesperson for the National Police in Malaga confirmed that the alarm was initially raised by a relative and a neighbour who discovered the body of the father.

Authorities stated that the motive for the attack is not yet known, adding that specialist units are "working to clarify exactly what happened".

The area remained cordoned off throughout the morning. The bodies were removed from the property at 11.35am and transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga, where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

It is understood the family owned the residential block, renting out the first floor while occupying the second.

The couple reportedly lived there with the 36-year-old son, their disabled son, and the injured woman’s elderly mother.

