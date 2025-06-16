Man crushed to death while tidying his storeroom on Costa del Sol

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 09:54 Compartir

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found inside a property that he had converted into a home in Fuengirola. Everything suggests that he was crushed to death by some belongings when he was trying to tidy up the storage area.

The incident was reported just after one o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday 12 June in the Los Boliches area of Fuengirola. Local residents alerted the Local Police after noticing an unpleasant smell emanating from the house, where there had been no movement for some days.

The officers gained access to the property and confirmed the worst case scenario. There was abody inside. National Police units went to the scene and activated the judicial commission to remove the body and transfer it to Malaga for an autopsy to be performed.

According to sources, the man's body was found under a shelf, which apparently had fallen on him when he was placing some of his belongings in the storeroom. From the state of the corpse, it is believed he must have been dead for several days, although the autopsy will determine the date of death with greater accuracy.

A visual inspection of the scene was carried out by forensic experts, although at the moment there is no evidence of the involvement of third parties in the death, as the door had not been forced. The police theory is that the man suffered a tragic accident when he was tidying up his storeroom.