Crime
Fuengirola abduction: man attempts to kidnap five-year-old girl
The incident took place near the Sunday flea market in the coastal town
Monday, 2 March 2026, 11:27
The police arrested a 45-year-old man of Finnish origin for attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl at the flea market in Fuengirola this past Sunday.
Several police officers were already keeping an eye on the market when the incident happened around 12pm. This helped prevent the crime as soon as some family members saw the girl being taken.
The victim was with her father, who works at the market.