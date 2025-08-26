Man arrested after assaulting his mother and detaining her in their home in Mijas for several days

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 13:47 Share

Local Police officers in Mijas arrested a man in the Costa del Sol municipality this week as the suspect of a crime of domestic violence. He is being investigated for assaulting his mother and detaining her in their home for several days.

Upon their arrival after a call had alerted them to the alleged aggression, the police found that the man had assaulted his mother. She said that she had been held at her home for several days, without being able to leave.

After corroborating the victim's version with several witnesses, the police arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of domestic violence. He was taken to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Mijas to be interviewed.

Officers from the Local Police force's plainclothes unit accompanied the woman to the police station so that she could file the corresponding complaint.