Long-awaited Los Pacos health centre put out to tender The new health facility, which will also serve Torreblanca and Carvajal, will have an investment of more than five million euros and will comprise of 34 consultation rooms, six of which will be paediatric

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the long-awaited new health centre will soon become a reality, after the project was finally put out to tender last week.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the site of the new facility on Saturday, along with the regional representative of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, who said that the project was “very necessary”.

“This is one more example that the Junta de Andalucía complies with the demands and that we take a decisive and historic step so that Fuengirola has the health centre it needs so much,” explained Bendodo.

The new health centre, which will be located in the Los Paco district of the town, will have an investment of more than five million euros and will comprise 34 consultation rooms, six of which will be paediatric. The facility, which has an estimated execution period of 15 months, will also offer minor surgery procedures, along with dental, radiology, maternal and physiotherapy services.

The new health centre was first requested more than 14 years ago, when the town hall informed the regional government of the necessity of the centre due to a population increase, although Mula claimed that “nothing materialised” until the arrival of Juanma Moreno in 2019.

“I want to thank the president for his sensibility and for keeping his word. Finally, we can say that the Los Pacos health centre will soon be a reality that will respond to the residents of this neighbourhood, Torreblanca and Carvajal, which are our main areas of expansion. It's going to be the first new health infrastructure for our town in 30 years,” the mayor said.