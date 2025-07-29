Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local residents urged to close doors and windows after fire at recycling plant on Costa del Sol

The emergency services received more than thirty calls in the early hours of this morning warning of the flames and the spread of smoke

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 14:04

A major alert was declared this morning in Mijas. A fire broke out in the early hours of this Tuesday in a recycling plant in the Costa del Sol municipality, setting off alarm bells among the local residents. The incident, which happened in the Arroyo De La Cala area at around 5am, prompted up to thirty calls to the 112 Andalucía emergency telephone number.

According to information provided to SUR by the Andalusian emergency agency (EMA), firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire and, due to the compost material from the recycling plant which favours the spread of smoke, residents have been asked to close doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters from Mijas and the Malaga provincial brigades, Local Police officers and the Guardia Civil are at the scene of the fire.

