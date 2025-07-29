Local residents urged to close doors and windows after fire at recycling plant on Costa del Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 14:04 Share

A major alert was declared this morning in Mijas. A fire broke out in the early hours of this Tuesday in a recycling plant in the Costa del Sol municipality, setting off alarm bells among the local residents. The incident, which happened in the Arroyo De La Cala area at around 5am, prompted up to thirty calls to the 112 Andalucía emergency telephone number.

According to information provided to SUR by the Andalusian emergency agency (EMA), firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire and, due to the compost material from the recycling plant which favours the spread of smoke, residents have been asked to close doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

⚠️Bomberos 👨‍🚒 actúan en la extinción de un incendio en una planta de reciclaje de Mijas, #Málaga



▶️Si estás en la zona, de manera preventiva cierra puertas y ventanas 🪟🚪



📸@AZCostaDelSol pic.twitter.com/2tLzKzW4Vt — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 29, 2025

Firefighters from Mijas and the Malaga provincial brigades, Local Police officers and the Guardia Civil are at the scene of the fire.