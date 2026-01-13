Local entertainment sector bands together to support the Save a Life campaign

The fundraiser will help supply much-needed defibrillators to establishments throughout the province.

The Costa del Sol’s music community is banding together once again to raise funds to support Save a Life (SAL), a charity group that provides much-needed defibrillators to establishments throughout the province to offer access to life-saving technology in cardiac emergencies. This charity afternoon and evening is taking place at the Millenium Cocktail Bar in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, on Saturday 21 February.

The event offers live music and entertainment by some of the coast’s favourite performers, including Ben Nelmes, Paige Lefley, Steve Owen, Lucy Pardoe, The Soulmates and The 2319 Duo. There will also be a special guest appearance by Dave Lewis, a singer/songwriter who has played with Don Mclean, Fairport Convention and Van Morrison, among others.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 4pm, cost ten euros.

Organisers said the event offers "outstanding live music and a great atmosphere for a truly worthy cause".