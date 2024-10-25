Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lionel Richie hits the Costa del Sol as one of just five gigs in Spain next year
Entertainment

Lionel Richie hits the Costa del Sol as one of just five gigs in Spain next year

The global pop icon will stop off on the coast during his 2025 European tour, Say Hello to the Hits

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 09:55

Marenostrum Fuengirola has announced its first confirmed concert for 2025, one of the only five performances that Lionel Richie will give in Spain during his European tour, Say Hello to the Hits, where he will perform the songs that have positioned him as a global music icon. The concert will take place on Friday 25 July 2025.

The tour promises to be a magical tribute to Lionel Richie's enduring legacy as one of music's greatest songwriters and performers. The performer's musical anthems, which have crossed borders and generations, include Hello, All Night Long, Say You Say Me and Easy, among many others.

The Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe Award winner has sold more than 125 million records worldwide. Considered one of the most important figures in music history, his illustrious career spans more than four decades. He is renowned for his command of the stage and his ability to connect with audiences of all generations. His headline performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2015 drew the biggest crowd of the festival that year, cementing his place as a legendary live performer.

In September 2023, Richie concluded the first leg of his critically acclaimed, sold-out 20-city Sing a Song All Night Long tour, featuring special guests: one of the most successful bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour continued in 2024 with 13 more US dates.

Most recently, Richie debuted and co-produced the documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2024 to critical acclaim. The Greatest Night in Pop debuted at the top of Netflix's English-language movie chart in its first week of release with 11.9 million views, and was recently nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards.

