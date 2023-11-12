Level 1 emergency declared in Mijas: Wildfire forces evacuation 100 residents and A-387 cut in both directions

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A new wildfire has been declared in Mijas. Andalucía's specialist forest fire brigade (Plan Infoca) reported early this Sunday morning (12 November) that a fire broke out in the Venta los Condes area at around four o'clock in the morning.

According to its latest update - posted on its official X account - at the moment the fire fighting deployment in the area is composed of ground and air resources. Specifically, two heavy helicopters (K70, K40, Super Pumas), one light helicopter, two one light helicopter, two amphibious aircraft, water-dropping planes, an operations technician, five groups of forest firefighters (70 personnel), an environmental agent and three heavy fire fighting vehicles.

One hundred residents of the Valtocado residential development have had to be evacuated as precautionary measure and a shelter has been set up for those affected in the Osunillas sports centre, located on the road from Benalmádena to Mijas. As well as Plan Infoca specialist crews, regular fire brigades from Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella and Benalmádena have been deployed; as have Guardia Civil, National Police, Local Police, 061 medical services, Red Cross, Civil Protection volunteers and GREA rescue teams.

🔴 #IFMijas, paraje Venta Los Condes.



ACTUALIZAMOS MEDIOS:

🚁2 helicópteros pesados (K70, K40, súper puma),

👨‍🚒 1 técnicodeoperaciones, 5 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente

🚒 3 vehículos pesados de extinción pic.twitter.com/N2tXS9ynno — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 12, 2023

As a result of the advance of the fire, some people living in the area have had to be treated for smoke inhalation and the A-387 road, which connects Alhaurín el Grande and Fuengirola, remains closed between kilometer 0 and 9.5 in both directions.

The weather conditions are not the most favourable in the fight against the fire that is raging in the area. The strong wind blowing, together with very low relative humidity conditions, is complicating the work of the fire-fighting teams, as Plan Infoca itself pointed out.

🔴 #IFMijas, ACTIVO. Paraje Valtocado.



▶️ Medios terrestres y aéreos trabajando en la zona. Fuerte viento y humedad relativa muy baja que no ponen las cosas fáciles a los equipos de extinción.



📹 Imágenes desde el helicóptero KA70. pic.twitter.com/u8iuU939JY — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 12, 2023

The delegate of the Andalusian regional government in Malaga province, Patricia Navarro, declared at 7.44 am the Level 1 status for the blaze due to the situation.

This Level 1 defines those fires whose possible evolution requires the implementation of special measures for the protection of people and non-forest assets that may be threatened by fire, requiring the deployment of civil protection measures.

An Advanced Command Post (PMA) has been set up very close to the Osunillas sports centre where the evacuated residents are being cared for. The WFP coordinates all the actions of the operational services jointly. The head of the Civil Protection service is already on site and the deputy director of Emergencies is travelling to the area together with the general director of Emergencies and Civil Protection.