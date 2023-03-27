Leonardo chain opens its first establishment on the Costa del Sol, a four-star hotel in Fuengirola The chain is part of the Fattal Hotel Group, a company founded in 1998 that operates in Europe and Israel with more than 250 hotels - offering more than 47,000 rooms in 117 destinations across twenty countries

An image of one of the new rooms at the Leonardo Hotel Fuengirola Costa del Sol.

Leonardo Hotels has opened its first establishment on the Costa del Sol, a four-star hotel in Fuengirola. The chain is part of the Fattal Hotel Group, a company founded in 1998 by David Fattal that operates in Europe and Israel with more than 250 hotels - offering more than 47,000 rooms in 117 destinations across twenty countries. It has reopened the establishment it acquired a year ago after a total renovation of the hotel that has 184 rooms.

Antonio Cantos, director of Leonardo Hotel Fuengirola Costa del Sol, said that "we want to be part of the social and economic life of Fuengirola and contribute to the revitalisation of this classic tourist destination on the Costa del Sol, providing a plus in terms of quality, comfort and service in the style of the Leonardo brand.”

The refurbishment work consisted of comprehensive upgrade of the old property to the superior standards and quality of services of the Leonardo brand. They also carried out an update of the furniture and decoration, under the direction of Andreas Neudham, head designer of Leonardo Hotels.

After the investment made in the hotel, located just a few metres from the beach and the town’s marina, in a lively area with shops, restaurants and entertainment, the hotel offers four categories of rooms with a terrace: comfort, superior, deluxe and junior suite room.

In addition to having an outdoor pool, a restaurant-buffet, four bars and a meeting room the property has its own parking.

Shay Raz, general manager of Leonardo Hotels in Spain, said that "the Malaga coast is one of the most demanded Spanish tourist destinations, with a vibrant tourism and leisure offer. With our great experience in the holiday sector we are sure we will give a new impetus to this property”.