Fuengirola’s former Florida hotel to reopen in April after major refurb The expanding Leonardo Hotels chain, based in Berlin, is updating the facilities at the popular four-star establishment in the Costa del Sol town, after its acquisition last year

Pool area of the old Florida hotel, which is now being renovated. / SUR

The Israeli chain Leonardo Hotels, which chose the Costa del Sol for its premiere in Spain in the holiday sector with the purchase of the former Florida hotel in Fuengirola last March, has just announced that it will reopen the four-star hotel in April.

Shay Raz, general director of Leonardo Hotels for Spain and Portugal, told SUR at the time of the acquisition that they were going to carry out a reform of the facilities. After the acquisition of the 184-bedroom hotel in Fuengirola the hotel chain acquired seven other establishments in Spanish holiday destinations throughout 2022.

"When the opportunity presented itself, we took advantage of it, because investing in the holiday sector was a highly desired project to strengthen our position in Spain," said Shay Raz, adding that "2022 has been a year of great milestones for Leonardo Hotels in Spain, as it has not only registered a record booking volume performance after the pandemic, but also dominated the purchase market in the national hotel sector.

Last year the chain added 1,380 rooms and eight hotels to its offer in Spain, consolidating its activity in Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao with the best business results since it arrived in Spain in 2015.

In just seven years, the chain has acquired 17 hotels in Spain, both in the corporate sector and, more recently, in the vacation and leisure market.