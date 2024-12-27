Latest data shows population of Mijas has risen to over 92,000

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:00

The population of Mijas on the Costa del Sol continues to grow, according to the latest data released by Spain's INE national institute of statistics.

The latest figures show that the Malaga province municipality had a total of 92,211 people registered on the census as of 1 January 2024, which represents a year-on-year growth of 1,448 inhabitants. In this way, the municipality consolidates its position as the third largest in the province, only surpassed by Malaga city (592,346 inhabitants) and Marbella (159,054).

The NIE data determines that in the last three years, the population of Mijas has been growing gradually. If the figure is compared to that recorded in 2022, the increase stands at 3,398 more people.

As for the distribution by sex, currently, of the total, 45,637 are men and 46,574 are women.

"The quality of life we enjoy in Mijas, added to its strategic location and good economic health, make it possible for us to consolidate ourselves as one of the most important municipalities. We are a focus of attraction and we are going to continue working to continue to be so," explained the town’s mayor, Ana Mata.

The province of Malaga is already approaching 1.8 million inhabitants, reaching a total of 1,774,701 inhabitants in the last population census.