Mijas earmarks 5.1 million euros to complete work on Las Lagunas sports complex

José Carlos García Mijas Friday, 7 November 2025, 14:07

Mijas town hall is taking a decisive step towards the completion of the Las Lagunas sports complex. The deadline for submitting bids for the contract that will finish construction is now open. Since work started in 2019, the process has had to stop twice (August 2020 and May 2024) due to non-compliance by the companies awarded the contract. The tender for the remaining work amounts to 5.1 million euros.

The project includes the multi-purpose building (sports and administrative), the therapeutic swimming pool in an annexed building, a children's playground, changing rooms and other facilities.

The deadline for bids is 25 November. The winner will be announced on 4 December. Work will begin once the contract has been formalised.

Central square for visitor distribution

The main entrance to the buildings will be from Camino del Albero, which connects to the central square that will serve as a visitor distribution point. The multi-purpose building will have an emergency staircase that will connect all floors, including the roof, to ensure evacuation routes.

The basement floor, which covers the entire multi-purpose building, the central square and part of the swimming pool building, will have road access to the car park area (23 spaces plus three for people with reduced mobility), which will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points.

The main entrance lobbies, changing rooms and administrative offices will be located on the ground floor. In order to speed up the flow of people and avoid unnecessary crowding, a connecting gate is planned from the football pitch's perimeter fence, allowing direct access to the changing rooms without the need to pass through the central square.

Therapeutic pool with natural light

Access to the new therapeutic pool will be directly from the square. Accessible toilets and changing rooms will be provided on the ground floor. The roof will have beams that imitate wood, which will facilitate maintenance. A large longitudinal window on the south facade will allow natural light to enter the complex.

All of the external landscaping, as well as the connections with existing buildings and the public road network, will be carried out using wide routes that comply with mandatory accessibility regulations.

The appropriate means of evacuation and equipment will be provided to guarantee control and facilitate the extinguishing of possible fires, as well as the transmission of alarms to visitors.

The Las Lagunas sports complex, now named after Mijas Olympic snowboarding medallist Regino Hernández, was built in 1991.