Lane closures on A-7 motorway due to heavy rain cause massive tailbacks on Costa del Sol

The heavy downpours of rain affecting many parts of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province this Monday have produced one of the worst traffic jams in living memory. The rain has caused significant flooding on the A-7 motorway, near the Calaburras lighthouse, in the municipality of Mijas.

The DGT traffic authority in Malaga decided for safety reasons to close both lanes in the direction of Marbella. The route was closed at 10am and reopened shortly after midday.

There were reports that tailbacks begin at kilometre 1020, in the direction of Cadiz, and continuing up to km 1012.

"The water completely covered the wheels of the car and there were people who stopped in the middle of the flooding. We were very scared because we didn't know if it would reach the engine and we would be immobilised or if the water would sweep us away," Ivone, who was driving through the area at that time, told SUR.

"I have a transport company and the Mijas area is very chaotic at the moment, the exits are closed, and my vans are stuck in heavy traffic... It's impossible to get to Miramar!" Andrea, another of those affected, told this newspaper.

Many motorists have had to wait more than an hour throughout the morning to be crawl slowly forward, and some of them have shared their experience on social media. A Facebook group Traffic Alerts A7 Malaga Marbella collected testimonies from people who found themselves stuck in the traffic jam. "I've been stopped for an hour heading in the direction of Marbella. Does anyone know if it's an accident or something?" asked an anonymous user. "There are several cars that have stopped in the middle of the pool of water on the road because of the flooding," they reported.

The only alternative route is via the AP-7 toll motorway but barriers have not been opened so drivers choosing this option have to pay.

In the direction of Malaga, the A-7 motorway remains open, although it is affected by flooding at several points, and so there are significant traffic jams heading in the direction of the city.